Honda has confirmed that Civic will get a new Type R variant. The teasing campaign has stared months ago, but a few days back we have seen the first pictures with the prototype.

Now, the things are getting hotter, as Honda USA has announced that one Civic Type R prototype will be presented on 1st of July.

Spcifically, Honda will be on-hand during the NTT IndyCar Series event at the Mid-Ohio Sport Car Course.

Unfortunatly, Honda did not discolse any other details of the upcoming Civic Type R generation. All we know until now is that the new car is faster around the Suzuka racetrack compared to the old one.