Many moths ago, Toyota confirmed that the Supra will be available with a manual transmission. Now, it is time for the official unveil.

As you would expect, the car is now available with the 3,0 liter petrol unit matted to a six speed manual. If you are living in Europe, you have to know that Toyota will offer a special variant of this car.

It is called Lightweight and it loses 38.3 kilograms compared to a regular GTR Supra. The car doesn’t have a leather upholstery and it uses a different sound system. In addition, power adjustment and lumbar support of the chairs have gone.

The all-new Toyota GR Supra with the manual will go on sale this year. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, in its home market, the customers will get the first units starting this fall.