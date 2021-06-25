Volvo is now ready to offer its first pure electric SUV in UK. The new XC40 recharge can be ordered also on the British market. And there is more to that: the car can be purchased online.

Three new versions of the compact SUV have been introduced, with updated equipment specifications that enhance the customer appeal of this stylish addition to the Volvo range.

The new all-electric cars are available to purchase outright or can be accessed via two different Care by Volvo subscription packages, designed to suit different customer priorities.

The range comprises the XC40 Recharge Twin, XC40 Recharge Twin Plus and XC40 Recharge Twin Pro. Their respective on-the-road prices are £49,950, £52,950 and £56,700.

However, Volvo expects 95% of retail customers to take advantage of the Care by Volvo subscription packages, which provide a convenient and transparent alternative to traditional car ownership. With Care by Volvo Fixed, a new offering, the XC40 Recharge is available from £619 a month on a three-year term, with no deposit or sign-up fee required. Alternatively, customers can choose the Care by Volvo Flexible option, from £769 a month, with an open-ended, three-month rolling contract and an initial 30-day trial period with no notice requirement. After the 30 days, the customer can change their car or end their subscription with three months’ notice.

The standard XC40 Recharge specification includes Volvo’s new Android-based infotainment system, complete with four years of data. Operated using a nine-inch central touchscreen, it provides Google Maps with worldwide coverage, voice control via Google Assistant, access to apps enabled for automotive use via the Google Play Store, and wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay.

Other standard features include automatic LED headlights with Active High Beam, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, a 12.3-inch progressive driver’s information display, powered tailgate, rear parking sensors and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The powertrain features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery and twin electric motors, providing all-wheel drive as standard. The combined motor output is an impressive 408hp, enabling acceleration from zero to 62mph in just 4.9 seconds. Driving range (WLTP standards) on a single charge is up to 259 miles, depending on model specification.

The priority for easy and rapid battery recharging is addressed with charging from zero to 80% capacity taking as little as 40 minutes when using a 150kW (DC) fast charger. A full recharge using the 11kW (AC) onboard charger can be completed in eight hours, making it convenient for overnight charging. The clever battery design and packaging means there is no loss in cabin space and, in fact, an increase in the load volume available, with an additional 31 litres of storage space below the bonnet.