In order to compete with the bestseller Volkswagen Golf, Peugeot is launching multiple variants of the new 308 hatchback. And the new model is a must for Western European countries. The new 308 SW is the latest vehicle to showcase PEUGEOT’s new design language.

The new 308 SW measures 4.64m long – 6cm longer than the previous iteration, and has been lowered by 20mm, with a height of 1.44m. Compared to the new 308, the new 308 SW comes with a 55mm longer wheelbase, with the rear overhang 21cm longer for improved boot volume.

The new 308 SW has been designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind and comes with a Cx coefficient of just 0.277. The aerodynamic performance is helped with the new generation of PEUGEOT wheels, which have been designed to reduce drag, and achieve a net carbon reduction of 2g/km CO2 alone. The aerodynamic wheels, combined with PEUGEOT’s choice of A or A+ graded tyres help improve fuel economy, without compromising the new 308 SW’s agile handling.

At the rear, the LED lights feature PEUGEOT’s iconic three claw signature. Compared to the new 308, the new 308 SW does not feature a black strip that links the two taillights, with the new boot profile seeing the lights sit independently for improved load capacity.

Load volume capacity in the new 308 SW is 608-litres, extending to 1,634-litres with the rear seats folded. The new 308 SW comes with a two-position boot floor, which helps improve capacity. The load area also comes with a 12V socket, with LED lighting and two storage nets and bag hooks. GT Premium models come standard with an automatically opening tailgate, which can be activated by sweeping the foot underneath the bumper or via the key fob.

To make it even more versatile, the new PEUGEOT 308 SW comes standard with a three-part rear seat configuration (40/20/40 split) and has a system to instantly fold the rear row by using two controls easily accessible from the sides of the boot. The three independently folding rear seats improve the 308 SW’s versatility, with the vehicle able to accommodate items up to 1.85m long.

From Allure level, the new PEUGEOT 308 SW features fully configurable virtual i-Toggles. Positioned alongside the central screen, they deliver both a sleeker design and enhanced ease-of-use. Each touch sensitive i-Toggle offers a personalised shortcut key to numerous functions, including the air conditioning settings, a telephone contact, a radio station or an application launch.

The seats of the new PEUGEOT 308 SW have been designed with comfort in mind and have been awarded the coveted AGR (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken) certification thanks to their ergonomics and range of adjustment. The seats can also be fitted with 10-way electric adjustment with two memory settings as an option, as well as with a multi-point massage system and heated seats (GT Premium).

The central 10-inch high-definition screen is fully customisable and is as easy to use and as responsive as a tablet, thanks to multi-window “widgets” and shortcuts. It’s simple to scan the different menus from left to right and from top to bottom for notifications. Alternatively, a three-finger press will make the application list appear, while returning to the main screen requires little more than touching the ‘home’ button, just like a smartphone.

At the top of the screen, a permanent banner displays outdoor temperatu re information, air conditioning, position in widget pages, connectivity data, notifications and time.

The new PEUGEOT 308 SW will be produced in France at the Mulhouse plant and will be available to order from PEUGEOT Retailers and via PEUGEOT Buy Online later in the year, with first deliveries taking place in early 2022.