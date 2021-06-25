Important movement when it comes to designing new cars. Having learned his craft in Spain, South Korea and France, Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos will be placing his international experience at the service of the Stellantis Group as of 1 July, 2021, as head of Alfa Romeo design. He will report to Jean-Pierre Ploué, chief design officer at Stellantis.

He will now focus on a refresh at Alfa Romeo, by leading the electrification and modernisation process at an iconic brand that has reaped legendary victories over its 110-year history.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos and his bold style brought about the renaissance of Seat/Cupra. His work on the Cupra Tavascan and Formentor models, the fourth-generation Seat Leon, fifth-generation Ibiza and Arona demonstrates how it can increase a brand’s appeal.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos is an alumnus of the Royal College of Art, London. He also designed the new Dacia logo and contributed to the overall design of the Bigster concept, also presented by Dacia.