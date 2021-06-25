When you offer your clients all the luxury they can think of, you search for new innovations. After extensive research and development testing, a demonstration Bentley now has the ability to compose a soundtrack based upon drivers’ inputs and driving style. The vehicle generates a live, composition of instrumental music in real-time enhancing the emotional experience of every journey.

Partnering with LifeScore, industry experts in the field of ‘adaptive music’, the goal is to have music that adapts to the ever changing driving conditions and the driver’s style – from relaxed grand touring to energetic, spirited driving on dynamic roads.

Bentley and LifeScore are working together creating algorithms that allow vehicle inputs (such as engine RPM and acceleration) to influence the composition in real time, constantly adapting depending on the driving situation. This true driver-vehicle-music synchronisation is an industry first.

LifeScore utilises world-class musicians, contemporary and classical instruments and cutting edge technology for recording at the world famous Abbey Road Studios. All of the audio elements are recorded in fully ambisonic (full sphere surround sound) audio using more than 50 microphones to provide for all possible future formats. In the cabin of the future, sound can be designed to come from any direction at the highest possible resolution.

From a sound bank library containing a comprehensive suite of audio data and recordings, more than 100 billion unique music tracks can be composed for a 60 minute drive – more than the number of stars in the galaxy.