Volkswagen e-Up! is the smalles electric car in the German car manufacturer line-up. But it isn’t a dedicated EV. The next in line is the ID.3 which is a proper EV model. It has a special platform and a special design.

But soon, the German car manufacturer will come on the marked with a new smalled electric vehicle. As you can imagine, it will sit under the current ID.3 in the line, and, according to the German car manufacturer, it will be launched in 2025.

We don’t know for sure if the model will get the ID.1 name (as previous suggest by the rumors), but it might be the 20.000 Euros electric car that Volkswagen mentioned it later.

The ID.1 – or whatever VW decides to call it – will be developed alongside VW’s new Project Trinity, the company’s just-announced all-electric sedan.