Mercedes-Benz will soon unveil the all-new EQS. It will be the king of the electric cars and it will have a dedicated EV platform.

Until the premiere is here (we don’t have a date) the German car manufacturer has decided to come up with a teaser picture.

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t disclose many details regarding the EQS, but we have some interesting facts that you should keep in mind.

The new electric model made by the Germans will have a range of more than 700 kilometers. ALso, the car will come with two electric motors and it will be the first Mercedes to get the new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Hyperscreen. This is the latest version of the German infotainment system that will feature a massive screen with a width which eaquals the dashboard.