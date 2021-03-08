Porsche has unveiled the all-new Taycan Cross Turismo. The electric wagon has a completly new back-end and some special features compared to the sports-sedan.



It sits 0.8 inches (20 millimeters) higher than the regular Taycan and if you are going for the Off Road Design Packages you’ll get another 0.4 inches (10 mm) extra from the ground.

It also has some plastic body panels to protect the paint and a special Gravel mode. It hasn’t been developed as a “rock-crawling off-roader” but it will cope better with gravel roads.

Also, the new Taycan Cross Turismo will be sold as standard with air suspension, two electric motors and the bigger 93.4 kWh battery pack. The base variant of the model is named Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. The units delivers 380 HP (475 HP with launch control) and can travel up to 460 kilometrs with one charge.

The Taycan 4S can go for about 450 kilometers, while the Turbo and Turbo S (which will deliver at least 625 horsepower without the Launch Control function activated) can go up to 420 kilometrs.