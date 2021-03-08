A couple of years ago, Smart has made the big announcement: they will sell only electric cars. Well, it wasn’t that big of deal judging by the fact that the German car manufacturer had only two models in its line-up. The ForTwo and the FourFour.

After that, Smart come to a transition to Geely, but Mercedes never gave up the brand. In a recent report, Mercedes-Benz and Geely have said that the Smart brand will come up with an SUV.

The concept that will represent the base on a new model will be showcased in September. As you can imagine, the car will be 100% electric and it will have a similar size with the current Mini Countryman.

Codenamed HX11, the new model will use a new SEA platform (Sustainable Experience Architecture) and will have a rear mounted electric motor. The same report sais that the car will be packed with 70 kWh worth of battery and will have range of about 500 kilometers.