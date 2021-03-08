Maserati first new-era supercar was unveiled a few months ago. But we don’t get to see a real car in the pictures published by the Italians.

Just like any other supercar manufacturer (yes, you can laught a little), Maserati hasn’t got a final variant of the car. It is still under testing procedures until the production version is ready to kick in.

As a result, the guys from Maserati have decided to come up with some pictures taken during the testing procedures.

According to Maserati, the new MC20 will come with the new Nettuno engine, a 621 horsepower V6 with torque of 730 Nm. The car will be able to run from not to 100 km under 2,9 seconds (0 – 60 miles in under 2.9 seconds) and a top speed over 325 km an hour (202 miles per hour). An engine that signals Maserati’s return to producing its own power units after a hiatus of more than 20 years.

The MC20 is an extremely lightweight car under 1,500 kg / 3306 pounds (kerb weight), and thanks to its power output of 621 hp it comes out best in class in weight/power ratio, at just 2.33 kg/hp (5.3 pounds/hp). This record is achieved through the use of choice quality materials, exploiting all the potentials of carbon fiber.

The new Maserati MC20 will have a 210,000 USD price tag and it will go oin sale this year.