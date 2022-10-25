A few years ago, Volkswagen has decided to ditch the push buttons on the steering wheels. Instead, the German manufacturer put some touch-sensitive buttons. Many dissagread the ideea, and now, it seems they were right.

Volkswagen admits customers don’t like the touch-sensitive controls, and there is something that can be done. Exactly, to ditch them and come back to push buttons on steering wheel.

According to a statement made by Thomas Schäfer, the head of the VW core brand, the company will do something about this problem.

“We are sharpening our portfolio and our design, plus creating a new simplicity in operating our vehicles. For example, we are bringing back the push-button steering wheel! That’s what customers want from VW”, said Schäfer on his personal LinkedIn account. We don’t know which model will be the first to come back to push buttons, but we can be sure this will happen sooner than you think.