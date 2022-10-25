The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is now officially in series production. The new version of the British SUV is being built in Crewe.

Since its launch, the new Bentayga EWB accounted for about 40 percent of all new Bentayga orders.

According to Bentley, the new Bentayga EWB takes 132 hours of work and the process includes 10 hours just to curate the wood for each unit. The first Bentayga EWB customers have already personalized their orders and are soon going to receive their cars.

In terms of dimensions, the new Bentayga EWB is 180 mm longer compared to the regular variant of the SUV and can be ordered in a five-sear or four-seat configurations. Under the hood there is only one choice: the V8 4,0 liter unit with 550 horsepower nad 770 Nm of torque.