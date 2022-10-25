Skoda unveiled a new version of the Enyaq electric SUV. It is called RS and, as you can expect, is adds some sporty flavour to an electric SUV. As much as it can.

Aside for the more aggressive exterior desing, the new Enyaq RS will be available with two electric motors, one for each axle. The units will deliver 300 horsepower and 460 Nm of torque. If you are familiar with these values, don’t get scared: they are as the ones you’ll get on the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX.

The new Enyaq RS can go from not to 100 km/h in 6 and a half seconds, while the top speed is limited to 180 km/h (+20 km/h compared to other Enyaq versions).

According to Skoda, the new version is equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack which is good for less than 500 kilometers of range.