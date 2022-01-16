Volkswagen published an interesting teaser this week. In the shadow we can see a Golf silhouette, but Volkswagen paired the picture with an interesting description: “We’re launching an NFT (Notably Fast Transporter). Coming February 2022.”

In other industries, NFT means non-fungible tokens and exploded in popularity in 2021. We don’t know for sure, what this NFT means for Volkswagen and what are the surprises.

This isn’t the first time when the German car manufacturer comes up with some interesting news. Earlier this month, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia launched a collection of Arteon NFTs.

Nissan and Lamborghini are other car manufacturers who have entered the NFTs market in past.