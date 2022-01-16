Renault is one of the European brands who belived in electric cars. First it was the Zoe, an electric city car that manage to stay on top of the registration in Europe for a long time.

Now, it is time for Renault to make an important change. The first step is named Megane E-Tech Electric and it was unveiled last year (the deliveries are scheduled to start in the first part of 2022).

But there is more. In an announcement made by Luca de Meo, the CEO of the French automaker, Renault will halt sales of combustion-powered cars from 2030. This announcement is only for Europe.

As a result, Renault is joining Ford, Opel, Peugeot and other major manufacturer that are commited to go fully electric by the end of the decade.