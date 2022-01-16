I think there are about two years since Tesla unveiled a prototype model of the Cybertruck pickup truck. In the last year, we have seen and read lots of news about the Cybertruck, but we didn’t have any news on the release date.

According to the most recent report, the new Tesla Cybertruck will be unveiled in March. There is also a new report which sais it will be available in two version.

No matter what variant you’ll get, both versions will feature significant tweaks compared to the show car.

On January 26th there is scheduled a Tesla meeting, so we hope to find out some official details.