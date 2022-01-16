The world of WRC is about to change. For 2022, all the top tier World Rally Championship cars will be hybrid.

This year there will be three official car manufacturers for the top tier: Hyundai, Toyota and Ford M-Sport.

Now we’re speaking about Ford, because it is the only manufacturer to completly change the model. Last year we have the Fiesta WRC, but this year we will have the Puma Rally1.

The new Ford Puma Rally1 will be go with the regulations, which means it will use a 1.6 liter turbo engine with a 100 kW electric motor. In total, the car will deliver up to 500 horsepower.

The Puma Rally1 will deliver less downforce compared to the Fiesta, and it will also use a five speed sequential transmission instead of a six speed one.

This year, Ford M-Sport will attack the WRC with Craig Breen, Adrien Fourmaux, Gus Greensmith and (part-time) Sebastien Loeb.