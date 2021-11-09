Volkswagen has a new plan for its Polo model. Soon it will be part of a new family called Polo Track. As you can imagine, this variant won’t be sold in Europe, as it was developed for Latin America.

The new Volkswagen Polo Track will be, practically, a sporty version of the B-segment model. We expect to see some new body parts, roughter suspensions and, probably, powerful engines.

We don’t have any other specific details. Volkswagen announced that the Polo Track will be built on the MQB platform, the same architecture used by lots of Volkswagen and Volkswagen Group models.

There are no other info, but we know that the model will arrive in Latin America starting 2023. It will be built at the Taubaté plant in Brazil.