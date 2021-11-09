A few car manufacturers are trying to make the world a better palce. But with baby steps. In recent years, a few manufacturers have decided to come up with electric cars and electric solutions for some small islands in Europe.

The last announcement comes from Citroen. The French manfuacturer has decided to help the Chalki island of Greece. As part of the programme, four Citroen Ami will be used by the police force and the Coast Guard. A pair of E-C4 SUVs and one E-Spacetourer van will be joining the Municipality of Chalki fleet.

Last, but not least, an E-Jumpy willbe delivered to the Energy Community of Chalki.

“We are really glad to collaborate with the Island of Chalki on this exceptional project. This collaboration is completely in keeping with the spirit of Citroen, an innovative and daring brand, closely connected with people in their daily lives and their mobility”, said Vincent Cobee, CEO of Citroen.