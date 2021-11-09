A few months ago, Acura announced that the Integra will be back. After that, the car manufacturer come up with a series of teaser images.

Now, the guys from Acura have announced the official reveal date for the Integra Prototype: November 11. It will be showed in Los Angeles.

The teaser pictures shows that Acura will share more than a Honda platform. It will be equipped with the same tech and same accessories as the Civic Hatchback.

We don’t have any details about the engine line-up, but we expect some more sportines compared to the Honda Civic. We’ll have more details about the new Acura Integra Prorotype in a few days.