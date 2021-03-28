A couple of weeks ago, Volkswagen unveiled the plans to develop a special electric car which will sit on top of its future all-electric line-up.

Its code name is Trinity and it will set new standards on autonomous driving and production.

These days, the Germans have come with a new teaser picture of the upcoming Trinity Project.

According to the new info, the car will feature Level 4 autonomous motoring, which means it will be capable of taking full control of the car, but it will still have a steering wheel and pedals for a human to take over the control.

As we do know, the new Trinity Project will transform into a production model in 2026, so there are lots of years for us to wait.