Lexus has big plans and the Japanese car manufacturer is ready to unveil a new concept. Another important fact is that the concept car will be all-electric.

In the new video teaser which you can see it on Lexus’s Facebook page it appears the new platform used for the prototype.

Also we see which appears to be two electric motors, one for the front and one for the rear axle, and the battery pack mounted into the floor.

The new teaser video also shows us a glipse of the interior. The concept car has a four-seat configuration and a special steering wheel which looks identical to the one used by Tesla in the new Model S.

The new concept car also will feature Direct4 drivetrain which means it will be an all-wheel drive car.