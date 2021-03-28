Back in 2018 during the New York Auto Show, Genesis unveiled the Essentia concept. These days, the Asian car manufacturer has decided to come up with a new teaser video that shows us a future electric concept coupe.

As far as we can see, the new concept car evokes the Essentia’s styling.

We don’t know for sure what are the Genesis plans with this future concept car, but we hope it will morph into a production model.

The future electric concept car comes with a long hood that features a special grille at the front and the special bisected lighting design for the front and rear.

Inside the cabin we managed to see a special door panel and a sleek gear-selector dial.