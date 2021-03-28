A few weeks ago, Ford announced its plans to electrify the European line-up. According to the US-based car manufacturer, the 2030 line-up of European Ford division will be all-electric.

These days, Ford of Europe has come with new details about its Valencia plant. And one of the biggest hit is that the Mondeo will be retired.

According to the officials, the Mondeo production in Valencia will be phased out in March 2022. Also, the car won’t get a replacement in Europe. The same thing might happen for the US-version Fusion, a model which is not on sale since last year.

Ford has reached this decision based on the customer desire. And the Europen customers want SUVs.