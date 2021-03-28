One year ago, Volkswagen Commercial Division has published a sketch of the upcoming Amarok model. These days, the German car manufacturer has decided to come up with another sketch.

As you can see, the new teaser shows us a car not that different compared to the old sketch. As you already know, the new Amarok will be built in collaboration with Ford as part of a partnership signed by the two companies in 2019.

As you can see, the car depicted is very sporty and this will not happened with the real model. So don’t expect to see those chunky spoilers of wheels.

Also, as a part of the collaboration with Ford, the two companies will also develop some utilitarian vehicles based on the same platforms.