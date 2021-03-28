A few years ago, Toyota and Subaru signed an agreement to develop platforms and cars. The first common project was the BR-Z and GT86, two identical sports car sold under different badge.

But the collaboration is bigger than that and apart from the TNGA platforms we will soon see a new model built by the two car manufacturers.

We don’t know what is about, but the info comes direct from Toyota and Subaru. Both companies have published a teaser picture that says: “Let’s make ever-better cars together”.

The new model developed by Toyota and Subaru will be officially unveiled on 5 April.

We think that the new launch will show us a future electric crossover which was already teased by Toyota a few days ago. The new EV will be showcased during the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show.