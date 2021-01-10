Volkswagen Golf was once again crowed as the Europe’s best selling car. Even thought the 2020 was a rought year for everybody, the Golf did it again.

With more than 312,000 units delivered across Europe, the new Golf has picked up where the Mk7 left off. In the first position of the chart, of course.

More than that, the new Golf managed to be Germany’s best selling model with 134,000 units delivered last year.

“With the Golf 8 we are seamlessly continuing the success story of its previous generations. The car is continuing to set technical standards in many dimensions. After the outbreak of the coronavirus in spring interrupted the market launch that had just started, the Golf had a lot of catching up to do in the second half of the year”, said VW CEO Ralph Brandstätter.