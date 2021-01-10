In the UK there are some serious chances due to the Brexit, and many car manufacturers have put on hold the production due to some problems in the supply chain.

Also, Nissan has recently announced that it will cut down production of the Note this month as a respond to the shortage of semiconductors. This is for the second time in recent days when we hear about this shortage. The first car manufacturer to react was Honda whom also said the output in Japan will be affacted.

According to Reuters, the global shortage of semiconductors is caused by consumer demand bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Volkswagen also said that it will adjust their production outputs at factories in China, North America and Europe due to the shorage of chips.