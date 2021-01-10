NIO, the Chinese car manufacturer which managed to shutter our world with the EP9 electric hypercar, has come up with a new model. Its name is ET7 and it is the flagship sedan of the company.

According to NIO officials, the new model is based on the ET preview concept from 2019 and it is described as being “Ready for tomorrow”.

Initially the car will come with two battery options: 70 kWh and 100 kWh for a NEDC range of more than 500 km, respectively more than 700 km.

In the future (this being related as late 2022) there will be a 150 kWh battery variant which will offer more than 1.000 km NEDC on a single charge.

The NIO ET7 will have a dual motor AWD powertrain with a peak power of 480 Kw and 850 Nm of torque. The front engine is a permanent magnet one, while at the back there is an induction electric motor. As a result, the NIO ET7 will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.