General Motors has big plans for the future. The US-based giant will come up with some electric cars, the only thing that everybody seems to be interested these days.

But until all the good things will start to flow, the GM guys have come with a new and special EV age logo.

The new logo is called Everything IN which seeks to emphasize an electrified, digital future.

“There are moments in history when everything changes. Inflection points. We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles. Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology, and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this”, said GM Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl.

In the same press release, the GM says the logo evokes the clean skies of a zero-emission future.

By the end of 2025, GM will have 30 new electric vehicles globally, from various brands withing the GM family.