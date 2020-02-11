The most popular compact car in the world is now available on the UK market. It is known that UK drivers easily fall in love with compact cars. Proof is the popularity of the Ford Focus. Now, clients will have a new car to choose from: the new Golf.

UK customers will be able to order a new Golf 8 – the most connected car Volkswagen has produced to date. Initially, it can be specified in two trim levels with four engine and gearbox configurations. Life and Style are the two trim levels available at first, with popular R-Line joining them at a later date.

From launch two petrol and two diesel engines are offered. The petrol line-up consists of two 1.5-litre TSI engines with 130 and 150 PS, both mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while diesel options include 115 or 150 PS 2.0-litre units, the former with a 6-speed manual. The more powerful diesel engine benefits from a 7-speed DSG transmission as standard, and is available only in the Style trim.

In addition to the sporty R-line trim level, more engine options will arrive over the coming months as production in Wolfsburg ramps up. These include 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engines, as well as eTSI 48V mild-hybrid 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines. These class-leading eTSI power plants are fitted exclusively with a 7-speed DSG transmission. Prices for these will be announced nearer the time of launch.

Life is predicted to be the most popular trim for the new Golf in the UK, and is equipped with 16-inch ‘Norfolk’ alloy wheels and automatic LED headlights. Rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, electrically heated and adjustable door mirrors with memory feature, and keyless start add to the convenience of the model, while keyless entry is available as a £400 option. Attractive 10-colour ambient lighting allows the driver to personalise the ambience of their Golf, complementing the ‘Nature Cross’ decorative inserts. Both front seats have height and lumbar adjustment, with high-quality ‘Maze’ cloth upholstery front and back.

The Golf Life’s suite of driver assistance systems further enhances both safety and ease of use, and includes Adaptive Cruise Control, a Driver Alert System, Dynamic Road Sign Display, Lane Assist and Front Assist, with extended pedestrian protection measures also installed on the model. An XDS electronic differential lock, first introduced on the Golf GTI Mk 7, now features on the new Golf, providing improved traction and handling. Many of these features contributed to the Golf’s recent 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.