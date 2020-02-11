Cupra, the brand that Seat created to build only performance cars, has recently unveiled a special edition for its only model in the range: Ateca.

In order to offer clients a more technological approach, Cupra launched the Ateca Limited Edition.

The halo model blends the two-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine with a seven-speed DSG transmission, 4Drive (four-wheel drive) system to achieve 0-62mph in just 4.9 seconds, a top speed of 153mph and a distinctive, pulse-racing exhaust note.

Available on 20 of the UK models, the titanium Akrapovic exhaust system saves 7kg in overall weight to offer the ultimate in sophisticated performance, as well as a more visceral aural experience.

Further expanding the performance envelope, an ABT Sportsline power upgrade is available from UK retailers, pushing the power and torque to 350PS and 440Nm, respectively. This boosts mid-range torque to improve drivability and response when on the move.

The CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition exterior boasts a host of styling cues including the newly-designed 20-inch copper alloy wheels, a unique copper thread carbon fibre roof spoiler that enhances aerodynamic performance, as well as copper thread mirror covers and stylish copper CUPRA lettering.

The large wheels also allow for the fitment of standard 18-inch Brembo brakes which enhance the stopping power.

The Limited Edition model, limited to 100 units in the UK, brings increased levels of performance and design to the high-performance SUV. The CUPRA Ateca Limited Edition is available in Rhodium Grey – £42,120 and exclusive Graphene Grey with Akrapovic Exhaust System – £45,160.