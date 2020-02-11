At this year Geneva Motor Show, Skoda will unveil one of its most awaited cars. It is the new generation Octavia. But not only the conventional version will make a public appearance. Skoda will also unveil the new plug-in hybrid version.

The Czech manufacturer has released three official exterior design sketches showing the sporty ŠKODA Octavia vRS iV range-topper for the fourth Octavia generation, which will have its world premiere on 3 March at the Geneva Motor Show. Signature black vRS details emphasise the dynamic design language of the elegantly proportioned ŠKODA best-seller, whose dimensions have grown slightly over those of its predecessor. As the first ŠKODA vRS model to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Octavia vRS iV is unique in the way it combines family-friendly versatility and sports car-like performance with sustainability and efficiency.

The design sketches reveal the Octavia vRS iV in coupé-style hatch and dynamic estate format. The most eye-catching design elements are a black ŠKODA grille and a sporty front apron with large air intakes and distinctive black detailing. Large alloy wheels, diffusers at the front and rear and spoilers on the saloon’s tailgate and the rear edge of the estate’s roof underline the dynamic appeal of the Octavia vRS iV.