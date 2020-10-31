Volkswagen has a strong presence in the commercial vehicles segment. One of the strongest model here is the Caddy, who recently received a new generation. In the UK pricing for the new Volkswagen Caddy has been announced, with the fifth-generation van starting from £17,800. Available from launch in standard and Maxi wheelbases, order books will open in December.

First revealed in February, the fifth-generation Caddy has already picked up its first award, after being crowned Van of the Year at The Sun Motor Awards 2020. Judges praised its unbeatable combination of clever technology, a new, cleaner engine lineup, fresh styling, and versatility, making it “the hottest in the business”.

Caddy will initially launch in the UK with two wheelbase options – standard and Maxi – with three trim levels. The panel van variant will now be known as the Caddy Cargo, and the passenger carrying versions, simply the Caddy.

The standard Caddy measures 4,500 mm in length, an increase of 93 mm over the previous model. The wheelbase has also grown by 73 mm to 2,755 mm.

Five driver assistance systems are new to the fifth-generation Caddy, taking the total to 19. New systems include Travel Assist, which delivers assisted driving across the full speed range, while Trailer Assist is available on Caddy for the first time. In addition to the new technology, the Caddy’s existing assistance systems have been significantly expanded and updated with new functions. New Caddy also features eSIM technology as standard, which means the vehicle can automatically make eCalls to emergency services in the event of an accident.

Caddy Cargo prices range from £17,800 for the entry-level 1.5 TSI 114 PS model to £26,850 for the 2.0 TDI 122 PS 4MOTION Maxi version.

Mid-level models, which start at £19,275, introduce electronically controlled air conditioning system, body coloured bumpers and rear parking sensors, along with power adjustable lumbar support for the driver’s seat and leather multi-function steering wheel.

Range-topping Caddy Cargo models, from £22,075, add Discover Media satellite navigation, front and rear parking sensors, anti-theft alarm system, power folding exterior mirrors, LED rear tail lights and alloy wheels.

Fifth-generation Caddy will open for order in December, with first UK deliveries expected at the end of Q1 2021.