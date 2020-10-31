Mazda tries to encourage the clients to buy its new MX-30 electric crossover with a cool offer. Mazda has announced that all customers placing an order for a Mazda MX-30 First Edition registered by 31st March 2021 will receive the offer of a free home wall box charger with standard installation.

Supplied by Mazda’s charging infrastructure partner – leading European smart charging solutions provider NewMotion – the addition of a home-charger wall box ensures MX-30 First Edition owners will have the perfect start to EV ownership at no extra cost.

The £27,495 MX-30 First Edition can be pre-ordered now and is available with a choice of free-of-charge Ceramic Metallic or Polymetal Grey Metallic single colours. The First Edition can also be ordered with either £950 three-tone Ceramic Metallic or £1,250 three-tone Soul Red Crystal Metallic paint.

This three-tone design further marks out the MX-30’s unique styling with a brilliant black roof and metallic dark grey upper side panels to contrast the Soul Red Crystal or Ceramic Metallic main body colour. Other standard equipment highlights on the First Edition include adaptive LED headlights, satin D pillar trim and signature LED rear lights.

Inside, the First Edition features a light and modern cabin ambiance with light grey cloth and stone leatherette combined with orange seat stitching. Eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat and chrome interior details, plus heated front seats compliment the interior style.

Following the March arrival of the 500 First Edition models, the full UK MX-30 range will arrive in UK dealerships in April 2021. Available across three generously equipped model grades – SE-L Lux, Sport Lux and GT Sport Tech, standard equipment on all UK MX-30s includes LED headlights with daytime running lights, reversing camera, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Intelligent Speed Assist, navigation and head-up display. Each MX-30 comes as standard with a Type 2 AC charging cable and a socket for 50kW rapid charging, which can in just 36 minutes deliver up to 80 per cent battery charge.