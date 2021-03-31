Volkswagen has revealed the pricing for the new Caddy California in the United Kingdom, just in time for the summer season. The family car starts from £29,965, with order books for the compact camper opening in late-May.

The Caddy California completes Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ camper line-up and stands alongside the T6.1-based California and Crafter-based Grand California, meaning the brand which invented the original iconic campervan now has a touring model for every budget, every journey and every adventure.

The compact camper, based on the award-winning fifth-generation Caddy, is a unique offering within the camping segment enabling variable living, sleeping and storage space for everyday life and travelling.

A retractable mini-kitchen is included as standard, extending from the rear with single-burner cooker and integrated gas bottle. Clever and practical stowage compartments house cutlery, and California camper chairs and camper table. Interior blinds for the rear windows double up as window storage bags. Light is provided from integrated LED reading lights in the passenger compartment and tailgate.

Air conditioning, power-adjustable wing mirrors and anti-theft alarm are included as standard. While both front seats feature manual height and lumbar adjustment. In addition, the compact camper is packed with driver assistance technology such as Driver Alert system, Lane Assist, Cruise Control including Speed limiter, Front Assist, and towing protection.

Caddy California offers App-Connect, allowing users to access their apps on their phone quickly and easily, alongside Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle’s Composition Media system with 8.25-inch colour touch screen, Bluetooth, DAB, and six audio speakers. Standard specification also includes black roof rails and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Prices for the standard Caddy California start from £29,965 for the entry-level SWB 1.5 TSI 114 PS powertrain and manual gearbox, with the 2.0 TDI 122 PS 7-speed DSG automatic variant priced at £34,699. The Caddy California is also available in Maxi size, priced from £31,285 for the 1.5 TSI 114 PS engine and manual gearbox, with the range-topping 2.0 TDI 122 PS 7-speed DSG automatic priced from £36,019.