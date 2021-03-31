Fiat wants to increase the appeal of the current 500 model, already on the market for a long time, with the introduction of the new Hey Google series.

Fiat has announced an exclusive partnership with Google to create the new ‘Hey Google’ special series. The partnership celebrates the collaboration of technology from Google and style of the 500 family.

The special series is equipped with the Hey Google voice assistant, so customers can connect to their car even when they are away from it, using nothing but their own voice to request and receive information on the car and to interact with it. They can do so via their smartphone or the Google Nest Hub, a digital display included with the welcome kit they receive when purchasing a new 500 family Hey Google car. This user-friendly and innovative connectivity can make everyday life even easier.

The Hey Google special series increases customer interaction with the car. Even from a sofa at home, all it takes is to say “Hey Google, ask my Fiat…” to find out where the car is parked, how much fuel is left, the location of the nearest workshop.

For the Hey Google special series, the stylistic languages of 500 and Google come together, to create a cool livery, a play on two colours as essential as the white and gloss black of the roof and mirror caps. Seen for the first time in the automotive landscape is the Google logo on the Hey Google badge, placed on the wheel arches of every model in the 500 family. Both central pillars are also embellished with the multicoloured ‘molecules’ of the Hey Google logo. Inside the passenger compartment, the same motif continues on the new seats, with a label embroidered with ‘Hey Google’, while the dashboard fascia is presented in matt silver with a white 500 logo. The Hey Google signature also features on the welcome screen of the seven-inch touchscreen display: an animation where ‘Hey Google’ appears, then moves onto the Google ‘G’ and eventually transforms into the Fiat logo.

With all the components of this special series designed to make using the technology in your new car even simpler, a welcome kit is included with the purchase. The bag with the Hey Google logo contains the Nest Hub device, customised with a skin to match the 500 family, a key cover, and a welcome letter detailing the four easy steps to activate the Hey Google voice assistant in the car.

In the special Hey Google version, the iconic 500 comes with the optional two-tone white and gloss black exterior, 15-inch alloy wheels, new dark interiors with height adjustable driver’s seat, soft-touch sports steering wheel with built-in controls, and new matt silver dashboard fascia with the 500 logo in white. The 500 Hey Google includes Cruise Control, Uconnect seven-inch DAB radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers and Mopar Connect, all as standard. Available in hatchback and convertible versions, the 500 Hey Google is equipped with the 70hp Euro 6D-Final-compliant hybrid engine. It is also available in Bossa Nova White, Tech House Grey, Crossover Black, Electroclash Grey. 500 hybrid hatchback Hey Google is priced from £16,005 and 500 hybrid convertible Hey Google is priced from £18,655.