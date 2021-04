Jeep will soon launch the production version of the Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer, but the US-based car manufacturer still has some testing to do.

As a result, one Grand Wagoneer prototype has been spotted by YouTube’s TFLnow while traversing I-70 in Colorado.

Even though we have already seen the official pictures of the car, the prototype was wrapped in camouflage.

The production version of the Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer will start soon, as the first deliveries are months away.