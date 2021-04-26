A couple of days ago, Honda unveiled the SUV e:Prototype concept car, a vehicle that will be the base for an upcoming electric SUV. Today, the Japanese car manufacturer has published the first interior pictures of the concept car unveiled in Shanghai.

According to Honda, this interior layout foreshadows the company’s future interior design philosophy.

It is called “simplicity and something” and it is based on the classic human-centered designs of early Honda models. The Japanese car manufacturer says its main focus is on reducing the complexity of the interior layout. As a result, this will create a more advanced user experience.

“Simplicity in design requires not only a strong philosophy, but a discipline toward the user experience. We’ve heard from designers working for other brands who say they were inspired by the simple, human-centered design of old Hondas. Well, so are we!”, said Johnathan Norman, Creative Lead for Honda Interior Design in the United States.