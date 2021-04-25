Skoda will unveiled a new generation Fabia in May. Until the schedueled reveal, the Czech car manufacturer has decided to come up with some sketches of the new B-segment model.

The fourth generation of the Czech model comes with Clear-cut headlights, which extend to the radiator grille, characterise the front view of the new Fabia. Even the standard variant features modern LED technology.

With the change to the fourth-generation model, the Skoda Fabia is now also available with a new top-of-the-range engine. The 1.5 TSI produces 110 kW (150 PS) from its four cylinders and is combined with a 7-speed DSG as standard. Other engines will complete the line-up with power from 65 to 110 HP.

The new Fabia will also be more bigger than the current model which means it will offer more space inside the cabin.