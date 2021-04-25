A few weeks ago, Honda unveiled the new generation HR-V. The global model will be available later this year, and for the European market, the Japanese car manufacturer will offer the SUV only in a hybrid variant.

Called e:HEV, the Honda hybrid system has been detailed these days. The new hybrid system will be similar to the one used in the CR-V Hybrid or Jazz Hybrid.

It has a petrol engine, an electric motor, a generator and a small Li-Ion battery pack. In the HR-V case, the petrol engine will use a 1.5 liter petrol unit with four cylinder. The same 1.5 liter engine is also used in the Jazz hybrid.

But the maximum power output (which will be given by the electric motor) will be 131 horsepower and maximum torque of 253Nm at 4,500 rpm.

The car will also come with three driving modes: Sport, Normal and Econ, while the additional drive mode B can be selected through the gear shifter for stronger regenerative braking and a more EV-like experience.