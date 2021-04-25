Volkswagen has unveiled the 2021 Polo facelift. Unlike many other facelifts, this time we got to see lots of exterior changes.

The 2021 Volkswagen Polo facelift comes with completley new headlights which can be ordered in a Matrix LED variant, an LED bar which is streched across the front end, new spoilers and, new taillights

Inside the cabin there is a digital instrument panel as standard, while the modern variant of the infotainment system can be ordered with a 9,2 inch display. Just like the Tiguan and Arteon facelift, the 2021 Polo facelift will come with a digital climate control.

Under the hood there are no modifications, as Polo will come with 1.0 liter engine with power output from 80 to 110 horsepower.