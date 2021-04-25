Ferrari will launch a special version (Versione Speciale) of the current 812 Superfast. The Italian car manufacturer hasn’t say the name of the model, but all the technical details and the name will be revealed on May 5th.

The car manufacturer has published some exterior shoots of the car and only a few details.

We know that the special version of the 812 Superfast will be equipped with the same V12 6.5 liter naturally aspirated engine, but this time it will deliver 830 horsepower at 9,500 rpm.

And that’s all. Judging by these numbers, the new Ferrari model will be equipped with the most power and highest-revving combustion engine of any Ferrari road car ever.