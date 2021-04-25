Mercedes-Benz has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming EQT Concept. Yes, the German car manufacturer will launch an electric variant of the T-Class, a model which will be soon unveiled.

The electric concept car is scheduled to be revealed on May 10th, but we don’t have any details about the production version of the model.

The event will be assisted by pro skateboarder Tony Hawk during a digital reveal.

The T-Class is expected to go on sale in the first half of 2022, but we don’t know for sure if the electric varinat of it (EQT) will also be launched inthat period.