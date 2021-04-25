Opel will soon unveil a special project called Manta GSe ElektroMOD. As you can expect, it will be an electric car with some old Manta influences on the design side.

In order to keep the fans happy, Opel has published a few teaser pictures with the front part of the car. Opel sais the electric Manta will feature a part called Pixel-Vizor. It can show things like: “My German heart has been Elektrified” and “I am on a zero e-mission.” The screen also has an animation of a manta ray swimming between the headlights.

The car will come with an electric powertrain and also will feature a digital instrument panel. The design will keep most of the original Manta, but with some modern tweaks.

The new Manta GSe ElektroMOD will be unveiled on May 19th.