Polestar 1 has got a special limited edition which will be available only in China. The company will make 25 out of them and the production will begin later this year.

Also, these will be the final units of the Polestar 1 model.

The special version of the plug-in hybrid coupe will come with a matte gold body. The same color will be used on the badges and brake calipers. There are also some gloss black elements in the grille and some portions of the lower fascia.

Inside the cabin there is a gold stitching throughout the cabin. The seatbelts wear the same color.