The Honda SUV E:Prototype was unveiled at the 2021 Auto Shanghai as the company’s preview for an upcoming electric crossover.

According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the production version for Chinese market will go on sale in spring 2022.

The general shape of the car reminds us of the new HR-V model, but there are some interesting tweaks at the front end.

Just like any other car manufacturer, Honda won’t tell us any details of the electric powertrain of the current prototype. Bu they will assure us it will be a great car to drive and will be one of 10 EVs from Honda in China in the next five years.