A few months ago, Maserati unveiled the Ghibli Hybrid. Even thought the car is using just a mild-hybrid unit at 48V, the Italians have decided to call it Hybrid. We don’t know why, but marketing is high these days.

Today, Maserati unveiled the Levante Hybrid, which, as you expect, it uses the same system found on the current Ghibli Hybrid.

It has a 2.0 liter petrol unit with four cylinder which is backed up by a ISG at 48V to help the combustion engine during the starts or in some other moments. The engine delivers 330 horserpower and 450 Nm peak of torque so this won’t be the quickest Levante we have seen.

The SUV can run from not to 100 km/h in 6 seconds, while the top speed is cloicked at 240 km/h.

Unfortunatly, out friends from Motor1 have managed reached to a Maserati official who said the both Ghibli and Levante Hybrid will not be available in the US and Canda for the time being.