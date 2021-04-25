Ford unveiled the 2021 Evos crossover. Yes, it has something from the Mustang Mach-E, but don’t be fooled by the looks. It will be a China only affiar, as some Ford officials already confirmed the information.

We expected to see the Evos as a replacement for Mondeo and Fusion, but sadly this won’t happen.

The Evos is a proper crossover. It has some break lines, an SUV stance and also a hatchback appearence. So it is all-in-one.

Inside the cabin there is a 1.1 meter wide digital panel that incorporated the instrument panel (12.3 inch) and the infotainment system display (27 inches). This is a set-up similar to the one we already have seen on Honda e.

So far we don’t have details about the engine line-up, but we can expect to see only petrol engines with automatic transmissions.